Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $12.64 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

