Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE JRS opened at $11.45 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

