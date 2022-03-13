Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE JRS opened at $11.45 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
