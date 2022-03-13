Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NIM opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.30.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
