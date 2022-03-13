Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSL opened at $5.48 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 209,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.