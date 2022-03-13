Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Nuvei stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

