NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total value of $1,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $7,606,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $642.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $617.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

