NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,472 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.