NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.34 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

