NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,611,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,214,000 after acquiring an additional 338,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $130.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $121.21 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

