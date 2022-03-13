NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $174.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.