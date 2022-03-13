NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 269.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.78. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

