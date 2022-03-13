NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

