NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $266.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. The company has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

