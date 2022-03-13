NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

