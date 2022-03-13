NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

AMP stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.