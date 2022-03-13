NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

