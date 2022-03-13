Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a reduce rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 4.95 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.71.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,823 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.