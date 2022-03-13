OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. Approximately 6,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 226,377 shares.The stock last traded at $21.88 and had previously closed at $21.55.

Specifically, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

