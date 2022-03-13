OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OFS. StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.68 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.