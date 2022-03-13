ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

