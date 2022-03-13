Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Update

Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000.

Shares of ONYX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 22,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,001. Onyx Acquisition Co I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Onyx Acquisition Co I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Onyx Acquisition Co I is based in New York.

