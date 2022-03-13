Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded down 0.22 on Friday, reaching 12.29. The company had a trading volume of 261,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,533. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of 12.10 and a twelve month high of 20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.