Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.82. 5,149,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

