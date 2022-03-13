Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

