Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.30 and a beta of 0.66. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPNT. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

