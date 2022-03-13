Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $83.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. Oracle has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

