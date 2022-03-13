Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $83.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $105.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.