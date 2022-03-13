Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90-12.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.77 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 22,787,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,408. Oracle has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

