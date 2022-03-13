Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Update

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Orpea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:ORPEF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. 633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855. Orpea has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18.

Orpea SA engages in the operation of geriatric healthcare facilities. Its services include nursing home, psychiatric care clinics, home care, post-acute and rehabilitation clinics. The company was founded by Jean-Claude Marian in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

