Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OVCHY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,030. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.
