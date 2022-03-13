Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TSE:OVV opened at C$58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.95. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$64.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

