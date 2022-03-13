Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $199,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.