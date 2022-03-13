PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 2.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $62,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. 1,367,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.81. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.