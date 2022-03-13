PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Buys £26,325.84 in Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Ben Stevens bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($34,494.03).

LON PAGE opened at GBX 477.20 ($6.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. PageGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 405.60 ($5.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 691 ($9.05). The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 579.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 621.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

PAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.56) to GBX 770 ($10.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.98) target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 662 ($8.67).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

