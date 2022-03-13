PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.46. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 12,334 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

