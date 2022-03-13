Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12), reports. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $22.85 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

