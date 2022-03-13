Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12), reports. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.
Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $22.85 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
