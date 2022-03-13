Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12), reports. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

