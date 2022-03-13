Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,743.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

