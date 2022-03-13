Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,502 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,502 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

