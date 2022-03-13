Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 1,249,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,759. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

