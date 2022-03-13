Parkside Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $73,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $322,170. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

