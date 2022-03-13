Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.18. 134,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,460. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $229.41 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

