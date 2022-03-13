Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,915 shares of company stock worth $1,037,280. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.