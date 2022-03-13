Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,452,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. 3,285,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,917. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

