Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) PT Lowered to CHF 1,461

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PGPHF. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.00.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,144.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,385.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,586.03. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $1,132.00 and a twelve month high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

