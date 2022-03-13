Patrick M. Joyce Sells 2,000 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.24 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,765,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,494,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

