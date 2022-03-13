Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 11,931 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)
