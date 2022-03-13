Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

