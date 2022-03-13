PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.