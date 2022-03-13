Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

